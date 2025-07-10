AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis’ new music video may be the trippiest ever, ‘Bar None’

todayJuly 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Even though Jordan Davis is the only person who appears in the video for his hit “Bar None,” it’s far from your standard performance clip, thanks to some pretty spectacular visual effects. 

The scene starts with Jordan sitting in a retro patio chair outside what seems to be a run-of-the-mill dive bar. When he gets up and walks in, however, things start to get otherworldly. 

First, pool balls and cues float in the air above the table, before the lights begin to flicker. From there, the bar top retracts, beer spills and the back wall seems to be closing in on the singer. By the end, practically every item in the bar seems to be weightless. 

You can check out the new “Bar None” video on YouTube now, ahead of the release of Jordan’s Learn the Hard Way album on Aug. 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%