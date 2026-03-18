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Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis plays his biggest show so far at London’s Wembley Arena

todayMarch 18, 2026

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Jordan Davis performs in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Jordan Davis is quite the world traveler these days. 

He recaps his half a dozen international shows so far this year in a new Instagram video set to his #12 hit “Turn This Truck Around.” 

“Ripped through Europe and the UK on the Ain’t Enough Road Tour with [Avery Anna] and [Solon Holt],” he captioned the post. “Kicking off the next leg of tour in New Zealand Thursday. Let’s ride.”

The footage also includes Jordan leading a backstage toast to his biggest show yet, selling out London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

On Sunday Jordan plays the first of three Australian shows in Willowbank, Queensland, before heading to Sydney and Melbourne. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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