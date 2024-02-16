AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis wonders what if “Good News Sold”

todayFebruary 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jordan Davis is working on new music, and he’s sharing snippets of it with fans on socials.

The “Next Thing You Know” hitmaker took to Instagram recently to tease an unreleased song, “Good News Sold.”

The reflective number considers the nature of news reporting, the sometimes sensationalized nature of stories and what would happen if good news triumphed over the negativity.

“If good news sold/ The world wouldn’t seem so bad/ If good news sold/ We’d be buying everything they had/ We’d all sleep a little bit better at night,” goes part of the life-inspired chorus.

While a release date hasn’t been announced, you can check out a preview clip of “Good News Sold” now on Jordan’s Instagram.

Jordan’s latest single, “Tuscon Too Late,” is currently in the top 15 and ascending the country charts. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%