Entertainment News

Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie, ‘Him,’ gets a trailer

todayApril 18, 2025

Universal

The new trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him leaves it all on the field.

Marlon Wayans stars as a championship quarterback who offers to train a rising football star played by Tyriq Withers. But as we see in the teaser, his means of achieving success may have sinister consequences. 

“If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep,” Wayans’ character says in the trailer. “Your mind and your body have to be in sync. Talent is how hard you’re willing to work. No days off. No sleep. We grind. I’m never good enough … that’s how great people think.”

He continues, “So you’re gonna have to ask yourself: what am I willing to sacrifice?”

The film, directed by Justin Tipping, also stars Julia FoxTim HeideckerJim JefferiesAkeem Hayes and Tierra Whack. It hits theaters Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

