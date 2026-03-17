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Mike FM Music News

Jordin Sparks confirms that unlike Kelly Clarkson, she got her ‘American Idol’ car

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Jordin Sparks wins season 6 of ‘American Idol’ (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Kelly Clarkson recently said on her talk show that she never received the car that was promised as a reward for winning American Idol. Another Idol winner, however, confirms she had better luck when it came to prizes.

On her show, Kelly revealed, “They said you get a car, and I needed it ’cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible. I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car.” Clay then told her, and so did his mom.

“I was like, ‘What the f***?'” Kelly said, adding, “I was like, ‘I’m gonna actually kick your a** right now.'”

But while appearing on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, season 6 champ Jordin Sparks confirmed, “I got my car.” She added, “Look, I wasn’t a part of season 1, but the first season of anything is a little crazy!”

“I hope they give her one now,” she said of Kelly. “Somebody send her a Ford! Send her a Mustang!”

Also during her ﻿interview, Jordin noted that her Idol win was 20 years ago, but the moment she’ll never forget was “the fact that I did not remember the lyrics” to her victory song, “This Is My Now.”

Jordin, who’s featured on Jonas Brothers’ new live album Friends From Your Hometown, also has a project coming out with Elijah Blake called 1990 Too. It’s a sequel to their 2019 album, 1990 Forever.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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