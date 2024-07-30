AD
Josh Groban joins White Dudes for Harris Zoom call; new duet coming Friday

todayJuly 30, 2024

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Zoom fundraising calls that Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign has been holding have been attracting celebrities. As previously reported, a White Women for Kamala Harris call on July 25 attracted Connie Britton, Megan Rapinoe and Pink, and on July 29, a White Dudes for Harris call attracted Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill and Josh Groban.

Speaking on the call, Josh said, “It’s sometimes a little bit of a scary thing to step out politically sometimes.” He added, “It’s always easy, especially in the entertainment industry, to say I’m going to step back. I am proud to raise my hand and to say that this is something that I believe so fully in.” 

The call raised $4 million in three hours, according to organizers.

In other Josh news, on Friday he’ll be releasing a duet version of the Sting song “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot,” which he recorded with Broadway star Aaron Lazar. It appears on Lazar’s upcoming album, Impossible Dream, which arrives Aug. 23. Other guests on the album include Sting, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristin Chenoweth and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

