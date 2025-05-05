Josh Groban mines ‘GEMS’ for first-ever best-of, says he’ll ‘sing his face off’ at Vegas engagement

Reprise Records

Josh Groban‘s hit a career milestone: GEMS, his first greatest hits album, is out now, and he’s enjoyed getting the chance to see how far he’s come in 25 years.

“I generally don’t look back on stuff that I’ve done,” he tells ABC Audio. “So to be able to go back and look at that kid and say, ‘You know what? You did alright. You were shot out of a cannon and you actually did a great job,’ it’s actually been a lot of fun.”

GEMS features Josh’s signature songs, like “You Raise Me Up,” but he says he included other songs because they’re meaningful to his fans or to him personally — “beyond the streams and the sales.”

“It’s 25 years of people expressing to you what a soundtrack they’ve been to their lives, and those songs start to rise to the top on an emotional level,” he notes.

Josh calls GEMS “a great kind of palate cleanser for me to get excited about scaring myself again” when it comes to his next musical moves, adding, “There’s a lot of room for growth.”

Josh will highlight GEMS with a run of shows — an “engagement,” he says, not a residency — at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting May 9.

“I’m really excited to be there,” he says. “Vegas has grown leaps and bounds just creatively, culturally. And I now am one of a long line of incredible artists that I admire so much that have been in that venue, and I have to bring it.” Those “incredible artists” include Céline Dion and Adele.

“I’ve seen all kinds of YouTube clips of what Adele did,” Josh notes. “We don’t have a ‘piano on fire’ budget. I want everybody to know that going in. But I am gonna sing my face off.”