AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Josh Groban named ‘American Idol’ mentor for new season

todayFebruary 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Josh Groban got a trip to Hawai’i, courtesy of American Idol.

The ABC reality show has tapped Josh to serve as a mentor during the portion of the show when contestants travel to the 50th state to perform at Disney’s Aulani Resort. Filming on that part of the season is set to wrap Feb. 13.

This will mark Josh’s third time on Idol. He first appeared during the 2007 Idol Gives Back special, singing “You Raise Me Up,” and then again during season 19, duetting with some of the contestants.

The new season of American Idol debuts March 9 on ABC, though a special sneak preview will air following the Oscars on March 2. Season 23 features new judge Carrie Underwood, plus artist-in-residence Jelly Roll.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%