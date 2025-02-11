Josh Groban named ‘American Idol’ mentor for new season

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Josh Groban got a trip to Hawai’i, courtesy of American Idol.

The ABC reality show has tapped Josh to serve as a mentor during the portion of the show when contestants travel to the 50th state to perform at Disney’s Aulani Resort. Filming on that part of the season is set to wrap Feb. 13.

This will mark Josh’s third time on Idol. He first appeared during the 2007 Idol Gives Back special, singing “You Raise Me Up,” and then again during season 19, duetting with some of the contestants.

The new season of American Idol debuts March 9 on ABC, though a special sneak preview will air following the Oscars on March 2. Season 23 features new judge Carrie Underwood, plus artist-in-residence Jelly Roll.