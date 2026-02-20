AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Josh Groban’s new album is completed: ‘Can’t wait to share more soon!’

todayFebruary 20, 2026

Josh Groban appears on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Josh Groban is currently touring in Japan, but he’s also managed to complete his new album along the way.

On Instagram on Friday, Josh wrote, “That’s a wrap. The new album is officially done – a collection of songs that once soared far beyond the screen and into something unforgettable. Can’t wait to share more soon!”

In other words, the album will consist of Josh’s versions of songs made famous in movies. During this leg of his world tour, Josh has been previewing a few of those new tracks, including his take on Adele’s James Bond theme “Skyfall.” 

The North American leg of the tour, featuring Jennifer Hudson as a special guest, launches June 2 in Montreal. In October, he’ll return to Las Vegas for another round of his GEMS residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

