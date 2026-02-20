Josh Groban’s new album is completed: ‘Can’t wait to share more soon!’

Josh Groban appears on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Josh Groban is currently touring in Japan, but he’s also managed to complete his new album along the way.

On Instagram on Friday, Josh wrote, “That’s a wrap. The new album is officially done – a collection of songs that once soared far beyond the screen and into something unforgettable. Can’t wait to share more soon!”

In other words, the album will consist of Josh’s versions of songs made famous in movies. During this leg of his world tour, Josh has been previewing a few of those new tracks, including his take on Adele’s James Bond theme “Skyfall.”

The North American leg of the tour, featuring Jennifer Hudson as a special guest, launches June 2 in Montreal. In October, he’ll return to Las Vegas for another round of his GEMS residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.