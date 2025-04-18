AD
Buck Country Music News

Josh Ross brings ‘Hate How You Look’ from the stage to the studio

todayApril 18, 2025

Mercury Nashville

Canadian country star Josh Ross is dropping new music, just as he’s enjoying his first hit in the U.S. 

“Single Again” is nearing the top 15, on the heels of Josh winning his first JUNO for country album of the year for his EP, Complicated

His new song, “Hate How You Look,” is one he’s already been testing on the road.

“I loved how energetic the song felt right away,” Josh says, “and I knew it’d be a fun one to add to the live set, showcasing the versatility of our live show. We’ve been playing it for the past few months, and it’s been a blast — I’m really excited for everyone to finally hear the recorded version.”

“I hope fans can connect with all the emotions that you go through seeing someone move on without you,” he adds. 

Next up, Josh plays the Grand Ole Opry on April 22. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

