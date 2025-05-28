AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Josh Ross is ‘Drunk Right Now’ with Akon

todayMay 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Nashville

Newcomer Josh Ross is teaming up with Akon for a new version of his 2008 hit “Right Now (Na Na Na).”

“Akon’s music was always a huge part of my life growing up,” Josh says. “Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing — his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I’ve always been a fan.”

“About a year ago, I was messing around in the studio and reimagined his song ‘Right Now,’ just for fun,” he continues. “We started playing it before our shows and the crowd went nuts — it turned into this wild country party anthem.”

The tune became “Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na),” and Akon liked it so much that he wanted to collaborate. Look for a music video for the new tune soon.

Meanwhile, Josh’s own hit, “Single Again,” just broke into country’s top 10. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%