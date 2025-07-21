Josh Ross marks a Canadian milestone as he hits #1 in the US

The Core Entertainment / Universal Music Group Canada

Josh Ross is the first Canadian male artist to top the U.S. Mediabase chart in nearly 30 years, as “Single Again” makes it to #1.

Previously, ’90s hitmaker Paul Brandt and Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Snow were the only ones to accomplish that feat.

“Possibly the biggest news to date in my career – I woke up having the #1 song at U.S. country radio,” Josh shared on his socials. “I started coming to Nashville in 2018 with a dream of writing songs and maybe hearing some of my own on the radio one day. Today it’s the most played song in the country.”

“Single Again” took 71 weeks to make it to the pinnacle in the U.S.

Josh’s full-length debut, Later Tonight, is set to follow on Sept. 19.