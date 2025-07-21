AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Josh Ross marks a Canadian milestone as he hits #1 in the US

todayJuly 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
The Core Entertainment / Universal Music Group Canada

Josh Ross is the first Canadian male artist to top the U.S. Mediabase chart in nearly 30 years, as “Single Again” makes it to #1.

Previously, ’90s hitmaker Paul Brandt and Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Snow were the only ones to accomplish that feat. 

“Possibly the biggest news to date in my career – I woke up having the #1 song at U.S. country radio,” Josh shared on his socials. “I started coming to Nashville in 2018 with a dream of writing songs and maybe hearing some of my own on the radio one day. Today it’s the most played song in the country.”

“Single Again” took 71 weeks to make it to the pinnacle in the U.S. 

Josh’s full-length debut, Later Tonight, is set to follow on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%