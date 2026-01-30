AD
Buck Country Music News

Josh Ross travels to the ‘Bar and Back’ after four JUNO noms

todayJanuary 30, 2026

Josh Ross’ “Bar and Back” (Universal Music Canada / MCA / CORE Records)

Fresh off four nominations at this year’s JUNO Awards, Josh Ross is releasing his new track “Bar and Back.”

“’Bar And Back’ is about that moment when you realize that you’re feeling something deeper than the other person … between the back and forth and desire for something real and lasting,” the Canadian singer says. “A place a lot of us have found ourselves at one point or another.”

The song is Josh’s first new music since he released his debut album, Later Tonight, in September. 

The “Single Again” hitmaker competes for JUNO fan choice, single of the year for “Hate How You Look,” album of the year and country album of the year for Later Tonight at March’s awards. 

On Feb. 6 Josh sets out on his 17-date Later Tonight Tour playing Moncton, New Brunswick. In April, he’ll join Nate Smith for his Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

