National News

Joshua Schulte, largest leaker of CIA material in history, sentenced to 40 years in prison

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Background
AD
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Joshua Schulte, who was convicted of orchestrating the largest leak of classified material in CIA history, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.

Schulte, 35, handed WikiLeaks a trove of CIA cyber espionage tools known as Vault 7, in what federal prosecutors called “some of the most heinous, brazen violations of the Espionage Act in American history.”

On March 7, 2017, WikiLeaks began publishing classified data from the stolen CIA files, the first of 26 disclosures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

