Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends frontman Arnel Pineda

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is sharing his support for the band’s frontman, Arnel Pineda, after Pineda received online criticism for his performance at the recent Rock in Rio festival.

The backlash prompted Pineda to launch a poll asking fans whether he should leave the band, noting he would if enough people wanted him to.

Castronovo has now come to Pineda’s defense, sharing on Facebook, “Arnel has RISEN to the challenge of Journey’s catalog, NIGHT after NIGHT, YEAR after tiring YEAR! He gives to YOU ALL and Journey, the best that he can give you.”

Noting that “the voice is a BIOLOGICAL INSTRUMENT” that can be affected by a variety of things, Castronovo asks, “what’s the point of hammering a human being over something they have no control over??”

“I know very few who can pull off what Arnel does without ego and with passion and grace,” he adds, warning, “BACK OFF TROLLS! You are MESSING with MY FAMILY NOW and I am A RABID PROTECTOR OF MY OWN!!!”

Castronovo is the second member of Journey to stand up for Pineda. Guitarist and founding member Neal Schon previously called the criticism “absolute garbage fabricated bulls***,” telling Arnel, “You’ve kicked a**!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

