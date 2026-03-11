AD
Rev Rock Report

Journey reschedules two shows due to severe weather

todayMarch 11, 2026

Neal Schon (R) and Aenel Pineda perform onstage during Journey Freedom Tour at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall on October 21, 2024 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Journey has been forced to reschedule two shows on their Final Frontier tour due to weather.

In a post on Instagram, the “Don’t Stop Believin'” rockers announced that “severe weather” has prompted them to move their concert scheduled for Wednesday in Montreal to Friday. Their Hartford, Connecticut, concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, has now been moved to May 24.

“Stay safe and thank you for your understanding,” the post adds. “We can’t wait to see you and make these shows unforgettable.”

Journey launched their Final Frontier tour on Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The outing, which is being billed as their farewell tour, has dates confirmed through July 2 in Laredo, Texas. Journey is also scheduled to play the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Aug. 11.

A complete list of dates can be found at JourneyMusic.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

