Rev Rock Report

Journey working on new song about their fans

todayJuly 22, 2024

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey

Journey’s Jonathan Cain has revealed that the band is working on some new music, but whether it will be part of a new album is still undecided.

The revelation came as Cain was talking about the band’s fall U.K. tour with Classic Rock and whether they plan to put any songs from their most recent album, 2022’s Freedom, in the set list.

“Right now we’re only playing one [‘Let It Rain’], but we are working on a new, new song, and if we can get that up to speed we may be playing that one too,” he said. “We’ll see.”

He added the tune is “brand new, right out of the box,” noting, “If it gets accepted then who knows… it might be a single.”

“It’s called ‘This Town.’ It’s about the fans. That fifty-year relationship we’ve had with them,” he shares. “We wrote it about their loyalty. The hook is: ‘Tonight, it’s all about this town.’” 

As for whether there is a new album in Journey’s future, Cain says, “I don’t know yet. It’s so tough out there.”

Meanwhile, Cain also says the band’s biggest hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” has some celebrity fans, noting the most surprising of which was Bruce Springsteen.

“There was a charity gala, and Bruce, Elton John and Lady Gaga sang it on stage somewhere,” he says. “It’s out there on the net somewhere, you can check it out.”

Journey is currently on tour with Def Leppard, with the next show happening Tuesday in Philadelphia. Their U.K. tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Cardiff. A complete list of dates can be found at journeymusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

