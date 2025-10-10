Journey’s Jonathan Cain denies he’s saying farewell to the band

Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda of Journey perform onstage during the “Summer Stadium” tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Journey’s Jonathan Cain is denying reports that he’s ready to say goodbye to the band.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s spokesperson tells ABC Audio that Cain “remains an active member of Journey, and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.”

“He is fully dedicated to touring with the band over the next couple of years and has only expressed plans to retire at a later time,” the statement continues.

The statement is an apparent response to social media posts made by Cain’s Journey bandmate Neal Schon.

Schon first shared a post on X, in which he wrote, “Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I’m nowhere near done!” He added, “Journey has so much more life ahead! I’m sure we will have a great tour!”

Schon later followed up the post with a clip of an interview Cain recently did in which he said Journey would be going on a farewell tour in 2026. He said in the interview, “So I’ll be saying goodbye to that.” Schon then clarified, “We will be touring with Jon all through 26-27 celebrating the music we’ve created.”

The news comes as Cain is getting ready to release a new song, “No One Else,” which he says was “was written in honor of Charlie Kirk,” the late Turning Point USA founder who was killed in September. The song will benefit TPUSA and is set to drop Oct. 23.

As for Journey, so far they have one show scheduled for 2026. They are playing 2026 Stagecoach festival, in Indio, California, on April 25.