Joy to the World: CMA Country Christmas reairing Sunday

You’ll get to relive the magic of CMA Country Christmas when it reairs Sunday.
The Country Music Association has announced that its annual holiday special will return to ABC with an encore broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.
Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant will be your hosts, and they’ll take the stage to perform alongside Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Gospel music icon CeCe Winans and more.
Here’s a list of songs that’ll be performed:
Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant – “Sing Your Praise to the Lord” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
Amy Grant – “Tennessee Christmas”
Trisha Yearwood – a Christmas medley
Cody Johnson – “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
Jon Pardi – “400 Horsepower Sleigh”
Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer – “Man With the Bag”
For KING + COUNTRY with Carin León – “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”
CeCe Winans – “Joy to the World”
If you’re not able to watch CMA Country Christmas‘ encore presentation, fret not. The show’s available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+.
