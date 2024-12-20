AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Joy to the World: CMA Country Christmas reairing Sunday

todayDecember 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

You’ll get to relive the magic of CMA Country Christmas when it reairs Sunday.

The Country Music Association has announced that its annual holiday special will return to ABC with an encore broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.

Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant will be your hosts, and they’ll take the stage to perform alongside Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Gospel music icon CeCe Winans and more.

Here’s a list of songs that’ll be performed:
Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant – “Sing Your Praise to the Lord” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
Amy Grant – “Tennessee Christmas”
Trisha Yearwood – a Christmas medley
Cody Johnson – “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
Jon Pardi – “400 Horsepower Sleigh”
Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer – “Man With the Bag”
For KING + COUNTRY with Carin León – “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”
CeCe Winans – “Joy to the World”

If you’re not able to watch CMA Country Christmas‘ encore presentation, fret not. The show’s available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%