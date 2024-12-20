Joy to the World: CMA Country Christmas reairing Sunday

You’ll get to relive the magic of CMA Country Christmas when it reairs Sunday.

The Country Music Association has announced that its annual holiday special will return to ABC with an encore broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.

Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant will be your hosts, and they’ll take the stage to perform alongside Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Gospel music icon CeCe Winans and more.