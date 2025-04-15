AD
Rev Rock Report

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper announce co-headlining fall tour

todayApril 15, 2025

Courtesy of Live Nation

Judas Priest and Alice Cooper are teaming up for a fall co-headlining tour.

The joint outing launches Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and concludes Oct. 26 in Houston. Metal band Corrosion of Conformity will also be on the bill on most dates.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JudasPriest.com or AliceCooper.com.

The most recent Priest album is 2024’s ﻿Invincible Shield﻿. Cooper put out his latest record, ﻿Road﻿, in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

