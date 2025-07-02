Judas Priest pays tribute to Black Sabbath ahead of Back to the Beginning concert

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Judas Priest has shared a cover of Black Sabbath‘s “War Pigs” ahead of Saturday’s massive Back to the Beginning concert, which will feature the reunion and farewell of the original Sabbath lineup.

Beyond being a Sabbath classic, “War Pigs” is especially meaningful for Rob Halford and company, who have long used it as intro music for Priest concerts.

“We are honored to show our love for Ozzy [Osbourne] and Black Sabbath with our homage of ‘War Pigs’ – a song we play at every show around the world that fans sing along to – reinforcing their love as well for the legendary Prince of Darkness,” Priest says.

You can listen to Priest’s take on “War Pigs,” which passes the eight-minute mark, streaming now on YouTube.

Back to the Beginning, which takes place in Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, England, will bring together Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years for one final show. It will also mark Ozzy’s final live performance ever.

Along with Sabbath and Ozzy, the Back to the Beginning bill includes Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm and Alice in Chains, among many others. Halford was also invited to take part, but couldn’t make it due to scheduling conflicts.

“I was absolutely gutted,” Halford told ﻿Metal Hammer.