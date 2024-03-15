AD
Rev Rock Report

Judas Priest scores new UK chart milestone with ‘Invincible Shield’

todayMarch 15, 2024

Epic Records

Looks like Judas Priest has a hit with their new album, Invincible Shield.

The album, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first since 2018’s Firepower, debuted at #2 on the U.K. Official Albums chart, making it their highest-charting album ever.

Invincible Shield surpasses the band’s 1980 release, British Steel, which peaked at #4. 

Judas Priest kicked off their Invincible Shield tour in support of the album in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday. The tour hits Dublin, Ireland, on March 15 and kicks off in the U.S. on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

