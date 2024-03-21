Judas Priest’s ‘Invincible Shield’ hits #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart

Epic Records

Judas Priest has come roaring back to the top of the charts with their latest album, Invincible Shield.

The record debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, after moving 25,000 equivalent album units, 23,000 of which were in traditional album sales.

Invincible Shield is now the third Judas Priest album to land at #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, following 2014’s Redeemer of Souls and their last release, 2018’s Firepower.

The album also lands at #6 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, at #4 on the Top Rock Albums chart and at #18 on the Billboard 200, making it their 13th top 40 album.

Judas Priest is currently on their Invincible Shield tour in the U.K. and Europe. They play London on March 21 and bring the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.