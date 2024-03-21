AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Judas Priest’s ‘Invincible Shield’ hits #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Epic Records

Judas Priest has come roaring back to the top of the charts with their latest album, Invincible Shield.

The record debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, after moving 25,000 equivalent album units, 23,000 of which were in traditional album sales. 

Invincible Shield is now the third Judas Priest album to land at #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, following 2014’s Redeemer of Souls and their last release, 2018’s Firepower.

The album also lands at #6 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, at #4 on the Top Rock Albums chart and at #18 on the Billboard 200, making it their 13th top 40 album.

Judas Priest is currently on their Invincible Shield tour in the U.K. and Europe. They play London on March 21 and bring the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%