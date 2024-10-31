AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jude Law spills some tea about ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

todayOctober 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

Jude Law got to step into that galaxy far, far away with his lead role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts Dec. 3 on Disney+. 

For a fan, it left him “giddy,” he tells Variety

Jon Watts, who called the shots on Tom Holland‘s three standalone Spider-Man movies, created the show, which centers on four children “looking for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” the synopsis says.

Law tells the trade, “I don’t think I would have dived in willy-nilly. I wanted it to be right. I didn’t want to be the guy that dropped the ball on Star Wars.”

He says of the production, “It was a really interesting process. It’s technically complicated to get those things right — you’re dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds.” 

Law adds, “I’m the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it.” To that end, he talks about the “Star Wars filter” — the particularities common to the franchise. “Like, there are no buttons [on costumes] in Star Wars — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don’t think you ever see the Velcro.”

He adds, “There are certain shots they don’t allow you to do if you’re the director. You can’t pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, ‘Oh, I’m in Star Wars.'”

However, despite a scene in the trailer that shows him sending a key floating across the room, Law hedges when asked what it’s like to have the Force. “Who says I’ve got the Force?” he tells Variety with a laugh.  

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%