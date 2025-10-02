Judge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case allowing ‘Mia’ to give victim impact statement

AD

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Comb’s former assistant — who testified at trial under the pseudonym “Mia” — will be allowed to speak during the rap mogul’s sentencing on Friday, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted prosecutors’ request for “Mia” to deliver a victim impact statement, over the objections of Combs’ lawyers. Subramanian wrote, “Though the defense argues that Mia has been discredited, it doesn’t explain why she should be excluded given that the defense will of course be afforded a ‘fair opportunity to respond’ to any remarks that Mia offers.”

“Mia” worked as Combs’ personal assistant between 2009 and 2017. During trial, she described abusive work conditions and said Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Defense lawyers argued that “Mia” lied about the alleged abuse.

In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”

In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo had argued against letting “Mia” speak, saying, “She is not a victim of anything.”

Federal prosecutors conceded that “Mia” is not a victim of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

The defense called “Mia” a liar, saying she testified at trial “with a made up voice and demeanor” and now wants to “sully” the sentencing hearing.

“Moreover, that she is so eager to return to court, when she plainly does not have to, and is not even entitled to, puts her proffered fear of testifying at trial into clear relief. This was a show for her,” Agnifilo said.

The lawyers representing “Mia,” Shawn Crowley and Mike Ferrara, said in a statement to ABC News, “Mia was incredibly brave to walk into a public courtroom and testify truthfully about the worst events of her life, and stand up for herself, her friends, and abused women everywhere.”

While the music mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. He was also found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane.”

Combs will be sentenced on Friday. Federal prosecutors argue Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, while Combs’ attorneys are seeking time served. Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.