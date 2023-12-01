AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Judge rules Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband owes her $2.6 million for “unlawfully” negotiating deals for her

todayDecember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock in early 2020; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has scored a legal victory over her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who is also her ex-manager.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Brandon unlawfully procured business deals for Kelly while serving as her manager, including deals for Kelly to, among other things, coach on The Voice, host the Billboard Music Awards, and promote Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line. 

These deals were judged to be unlawful because, according to the California labor commission, they should have been handled by Kelly’s agent, not her manager. Therefore, the commissions that Brandon received from Kelly for the deals were also obtained unlawfully and must be paid back — to the tune of more than $2.6 million.

Of that amount, nearly $2 million represents the commission from The Voice deal.

The ruling notes, “A manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists.”

Brandon’s legal team is appealing the ruling.

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%