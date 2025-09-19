Judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation suit against New York Times, Penguin Random House

Leon Neal/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House, calling the complaint “decidedly improper and impermissible.”

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday struck the complaint and gave the president’s lawyers 28 days to refile their lawsuit.

“A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner,” Merryday wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.