AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Julia Roberts stars with Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri in ‘After The Hunt’ trailer

todayJuly 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a crossroads in the official trailer for After The Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller on Wednesday.

Challengers directer Luca Guadagnino helmed the film, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The movie follows Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, an Ivy League college professor whose philosophy student Maggie Price (Edebiri) levels an assault accusation against Alma’s colleague and close friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield). This all threatens to reveal a dark secret from Alma’s past.

“It’s the right thing to do, isn’t it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history,” Maggie says to Alma in the trailer.

“What does that mean? My history?” she responds, before throwing something into a fireplace.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film, which was written by Nora Garrett.

After The Hunt arrives in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 and expands wider on Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%