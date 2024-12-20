Julian Lennon reveals second skin cancer scare

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Julian Lennon, eldest son of The Beatles‘ John Lennon, is opening up about a recent health scare, revealing on social media he had surgery to remove melanoma from his skin.

The musician shared that ahead of a trip to New York for some appearances, he went to see the dermatologist who had previously diagnosed a mole as skin cancer back in 2020 “and literally saved My Life.”

He said after finishing up an interview with Good Morning America, his doctor called with another skin cancer diagnosis.

“I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!”

He flew back to Los Angeles to take care of it, noting, “The operation was a success, but we have yet to have the results of the biopsy, which we may not receive before Christmas.”

“Obviously good news, would be the best Christmas present ever… Which I’m hopeful for… But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor,” Lennon writes. “It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr and do what must be done.”

Finally he notes, “I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future… I wish you all happy holidaze and a healthy long life… Love to all.”