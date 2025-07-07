‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’﻿ dino-soars to top of the box office

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth held dominion over the July 4th box office.

The seventh movie in the dinosaur franchise — and fourth since it rebranded from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World — debuted at #1 with a total $91.5 million over the holiday weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

The #2 spot when to the racing drama F1: The Movie, which added $26.06 million in its second weekend following its #1 debut. Another former #1, the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, took #3 with an additional $11 million.

Elio and 28 Years Later rounded out the top five, with $5.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $91.5 million

2. F1: The Movie – $26.06 million

3. How to Train Your Dragon — $11 million

4. Elio – $5.7 million

5. 28 Years Later – $4.6 million

6. M3GAN 2.0 — $3.8 million

7. Lilo & Stitch — $3.8 million

8. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $3.28 million

9. Materialists — $1.347 million

10. Ballerina — $725,000