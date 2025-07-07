AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’﻿ dino-soars to top of the box office

todayJuly 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Rebirth held dominion over the July 4th box office.

The seventh movie in the dinosaur franchise — and fourth since it rebranded from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World — debuted at #1 with a total $91.5 million over the holiday weekend, Box Office Mojo reports. 

The #2 spot when to the racing drama F1: The Movie, which added $26.06 million in its second weekend following its #1 debut. Another former #1, the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, took #3 with an additional $11 million.

Elio and 28 Years Later rounded out the top five, with $5.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. 

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $91.5 million
2. F1: The Movie – $26.06 million
3. How to Train Your Dragon — $11 million
4. Elio – $5.7 million
5. 28 Years Later – $4.6 million
6. M3GAN 2.0 — $3.8 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $3.8 million
8. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $3.28 million
9. Materialists — $1.347 million
10. Ballerina — $725,000

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%