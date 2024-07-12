AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Jury begins deliberations in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

todayJuly 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberations Friday afternoon in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces 16 felony counts, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.

More than three dozen witnesses testified in the New Jersey senator’s nearly two-month trial. Jurors held gold bars and saw envelopes of cash that prosecutors said Menendez took as bribes in exchange for official acts.

“The buck stops here. Thousands upon thousands of bucks stop here. It’s time to hold him responsible,” prosecutor Paul Monteleoni told jurors.

The defense insisted Menendez “did not take one single action due to a bribe” and blamed the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, who the defense insisted shook down three New Jersey businessmen and kept it from her husband.

“That is her gold and her cash,” defense attorney Adam Fee said.

Prosecutors argued the Democratic congressman was no puppet of his wife.

“He wasn’t the one being led around and manipulated by Nadine,” Monteleoni said.

The trial exposed how top Egyptian officials allegedly gained access to Bob Menendez, then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, through Nadine Menendez. Jurors saw photos of the senator dining with Egyptian intelligence officials. A staff member testified “it was weird” the senator had dinner and other encounters with the Egyptians that did not appear on his schedule.

“Made it a little bit more difficult because I didn’t know exactly who he was talking to or what information he had or didn’t have or who he might want to meet or where information was coming from,” the staff member, Sarah Arkin, testified.

Nadine Menendez faces a separate trial in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

The jury will return to court Monday to resume deliberations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%