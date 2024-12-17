AD
Buck Country Music News

Just a small-town kid: Why Bailey Zimmerman’s music is connecting

todayDecember 17, 2024

If there’s one thing Bailey Zimmerman has in common with his fans, it’s the small-town upbringing they share.

“I feel like that’s why, you know, people kind of, they tell me, ‘Man, we love your song cause it’s relatable.’ And it’s like, well, because I was a small-town kid and grew up just like everybody else,” Bailey shares in a press interview.

In fact, Bailey’s not surprised his music connects so much. After all, he is writing from experience. 

“It makes so much sense when everybody’s like, ‘Dude, this feels like you wrote it for me.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, because I basically am you,'” the Louisville, Illinois, native says.

“I’m just a normal small-town kid just like everybody else, you know? Trying to write songs to get my feelings out,” Bailey adds. “It’s really crazy. It’s cool. All of this is like a dream come true.”

Bailey’s currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Holy Smokes.”

