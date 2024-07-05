AD
Entertainment News

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the water: Lego unveils a ‘Jaws’ set

todayJuly 5, 2024

Lego

On a most appropriate day, the Fourth of July — the holiday around which the classic film is set — Lego announced its brick tribute to Steven Spielberg‘s classic Jaws

To promote the 1,497-piece Lego set, the company has also dropped Jaws…in a Jiffy, a Lego animated version of the Oscar-winning film that made an entire generation afraid to go swimming. 

The film wordlessly translates the movie’s plot in around 90 seconds: There’s a killer shark in the waters of Amity Island, and while the town’s mayor downplays the threat so as not to scare off the tourists, the town’s sheriff, Martin Brody, scientist Matt Hooper and salty sea captain Sam Quint — played respectively by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw — go on the hunt.

The set features minifigure versions of all three characters, and of course the finned killer, as well as Quint’s boat, The Orca. The play set also comes with a tile featuring the famous quote about the vessel: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

