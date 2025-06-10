Justin Bieber comments on fans’ concerns for his well-being

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber is tired of the constant speculation about the state of his mental health, his physical health and his marriage.

A meme account shared a screenshot of a text exchange in which someone identified as “Grandpa” texted, “I am worried about Justin Beber [sic]. There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” Normally this wouldn’t be notable, but Justin jumped in the comments to write, “Worry about yourself gramps.”

Justin then posted fans’ repostings of, and reactions to, his comment on his Instagram Story.

On his regular feed, he posted a text exchange between two unknown people that read, “Freedom is for everyone. Forgiveness is for everyone. Jesus is for everyone.” After that, he posted a blurry photo of his leg stretched out in front of him on a coffee table and his son Jack Blues‘ arm resting on his leg.

Some fans have pointed to Justin’s seemingly random Instagram posts as a sign that he’s struggling in some way, but it appears as though he’s done with people calling him out about it.