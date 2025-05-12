AD
Justin Bieber hired mariachi band to serenade wife Hailey on Mother’s Day

todayMay 12, 2025

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

On Sunday, Justin Bieber made sure to pay tribute to his wife, Hailey Bieber, who was celebrating her first Mother’s Day as mom to their son, Jack Blues.

Justin posted several photos of Hailey captioned, “Best mommy day gurlie,” and shared Hailey’s photo of herself kissing Jack’s little foot. He also posted video of a special surprise he arranged for her: the two are seen sitting at a table outside with dishes of chips, guac and salsa when a mariachi band shows up and begins to serenade Hailey with the classic “Cielito Lindo,” which you probably know as the “Ay, Ay, Ay, Ay” song.

Justin also shared video on his Instagram Story of the band performing another song while he sips a margarita, as well as a photo of Jack watching his dad’s favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on TV.

Hailey wrote on her Instagram, “i love being your mommy Jack Blues.” And Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, wrote in the comments, “Happy Mother’s Day Hailey!! You’re an amazing mom. So grateful for you. Love you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

