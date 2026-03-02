Justin Bieber marks 32nd birthday with sweet snap, tributes from parents

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Justin Bieber turned 32 on Sunday and celebrated not with a bunch of famous pals, but with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In two sweet photos on his Instagram, Justin is pictured with Hailey, posing in front of a small white-frosted cake topped with strawberries, mint and two candles. “no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.. :)),” he captioned the pics.

Hailey reposted one of the pics on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “dada mama dada mama,” presumably in reference to what their son, Jack Blues Bieber, calls them.

Meanwhile, Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, marked his son’s birthday by posting a photo of himself with Justin as a toddler. His mom, Pattie Mallette, posted a carousel of photos of Justin through the years. “32 years ago, my life changed forever,” she wrote. “You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since.”

She added, “There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me.”