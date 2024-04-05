AD
Justin Bieber pays $16 million for estate in exclusive Coachella Valley enclave

todayApril 5, 2024

Justin Bieber at Coachella in 2022; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber is often seen at Coachella, either in the audience or on the stage, but now it’ll be even easier for him to attend the festival. According to The Robb Report, he and his wife, Hailey, shelled out $16.6 million for an estate in the Coachella Valley.

The home is located in The Madison Club, which The Robb Report says is the “most celebrity-beloved enclave” in the area. The vacation home puts the Biebers directly next door to Kris Jenner and two doors away from Kylie Jenner. Their other neighbors include Adele, Justin’s manager Scooter Braun, Apple’s Tim Cook, Kourtney Kardashian and Nike’s Phil Knight.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus an infinity pool, a detached guesthouse, a four-car garage, a fire pit and a sports court. And even after paying nearly $17 million, the couple will still have to pay $1,652 per month for access to the clubhouse, spa, golf course and more.

Of course, this is just a getaway place for the couple, who spend most of their time in their $26 million Beverly Hills mansion.

This year’s Coachella festival starts April 12. We’ll see if Justin and Hailey actually show up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

