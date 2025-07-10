AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber teasing new album

todayJuly 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A new Justin Bieber album might be closer than we think.

The singer began posting photos and video of billboards teasing the new project — seemingly titled Swag — Thursday. One of the billboards in New York City’s Times Square displayed what appears to be a track list and features a black-and-white photo of a shirtless Justin with his wife, Hailey Bieber, holding son Jack Blues in the background.

Billboards also popped up in Los Angeles and in Reykjavik, Iceland, where Justin spent time recording new music earlier this year.

Bieber reposted a post from The Kid LAROI about the new project. “if you don’t listen to this album when it drops we can’t be friends,” LAROI wrote. “Sorry i don’t make the rules.”

The album will be Justin’s first since 2021’s Justice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%