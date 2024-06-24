AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey step out in NYC

todayJune 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gotham/GC Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber haven’t made many public appearances since they announced they were expecting their first child, but that changed on Sunday when they stepped out for a date night in New York City.

Hailey was in New York for a pop-up event for her beauty line, Rhode. People has photos of the two together, and as usual, Hailey out-dressed Justin by a mile. She wore a flowing, elegant, asymmetrical turtleneck gold dress, platform heels, sunglasses and an updo, and cradled her baby bump in one of the photos. 

Justin, on the other hand, wore sunglasses, a scruffy beard, a baggy pair of not-quite-pants, not-quite-shorts, a sleeveless denim puffer vest, slippers from his Drew House line and a baseball cap.

The couple announced their baby news in early May, and ABC News confirmed that Hailey was about six months along at that time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%