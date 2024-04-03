AD
Buck Country Music News

Justin Moore thanks fans for new career achievements

todayApril 3, 2024

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Moore‘s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “You, Me and Whiskey” with Priscilla Block have been respectively certified double Platinum and Platinum by the RIAA.

The country star took to social media to share the great news with fans and thank them for making this possible.

“Can’t thank our fans enough for this… y’all made You, Me, And Whiskey platinum as well as If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away 2x platinum. Thank each and every one of you for supporting my music throughout the years. It doesn’t go unnoticed,” Justin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Justin’s latest single, “This Is My Dirt, “ is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts. It’s the follow-up release to his 2023 album, Stray Dog.

