Justin Timberlake adds nine shows to Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Justin Timberlake is expanding his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The “SexyBack” star has added nine new shows to the fall 2024 leg of the tour, making stops in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Wichita, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri.

A Citi presale starts May 21 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com; a Verizon sale starts the same day and time via Verizon Up. The general sale begins May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via justintimberlake.com.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Justin’s first in five years and comes in support of his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. It features the star performing 29 songs across two stages, and even a moment where he sings “Mirrors” while floating over the audience on top of a massive mirrored LED screen.

The set list includes new songs like “Selfish,” “No Angels” and “Drown,” as well as all the hits, from “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Like I Love You” to “Cry Me a River,” “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body.” So far, the tour has sold over 1 million tickets.