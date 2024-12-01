Justin Timberlake cancels show due to back injury: “Y’all know I hate doing this”

Live Nation

Health issues have forced Justin Timberlake to cancel his Dec. 2 concert.

On his Instagram Story Nov. 30, captured by People magazine, JT wrote that he has to call off his Monday show in Oklahoma City due to a back injury. He wrote, “I hurt my back in [New Orleans] and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.”

“Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this,” he concluded.

Justin performed in New Orleans on Nov. 25.

Justin has canceled other shows on his current Forget Tomorrow world tour due to health issues. In October, he rescheduled several concerts due to bronchitis and laryngitis, and an additional show due to an undisclosed injury.

Justin’s tour, his first in five years, has nine more U.S. stops before the end of 2024, and is scheduled to continue globally through July 2025.