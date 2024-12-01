AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Justin Timberlake cancels show due to back injury: “Y’all know I hate doing this”

todayDecember 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

Health issues have forced Justin Timberlake to cancel his Dec. 2 concert.

On his Instagram Story Nov. 30, captured by People magazine, JT wrote that he has to call off his Monday show in Oklahoma City due to a back injury. He wrote, “I hurt my back in [New Orleans] and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.”

“Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this,” he concluded.

Justin performed in New Orleans on Nov. 25.

Justin has canceled other shows on his current Forget Tomorrow world tour due to health issues. In October, he rescheduled several concerts due to bronchitis and laryngitis, and an additional show due to an undisclosed injury.

Justin’s tour, his first in five years, has nine more U.S. stops before the end of 2024, and is scheduled to continue globally through July 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%