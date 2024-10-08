Justin Timberlake postpones New Jersey concert hours before showtime due to injury

Live Nation

Justin Timberlake was scheduled to perform Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Newark, New Jersey, but pulled out of the show just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing,” he posted on his socials. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve.”

“Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always,” he ended the message. Justin posted his message around 6 p.m. Doors at the venue were scheduled to open at 7 p.m.

The singer’s next scheduled date is Oct. 11 in Philadelphia. His Forget Tomorrow tour was recently extended into 2025.

Justin’s post was preceded by another post that showed him and his bestie Jimmy Fallon jumping around excitedly. This led one fan to write in the comments of the news about the concert, “This what happens the night after hanging out with jimmy….im certain its jimmy related. Bad influence.”

When another fan complained that the joke wasn’t funny, the fan explained, “it just means when you hang out with your bestie sometimes … you party too hard, that’s all.“