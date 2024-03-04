AD
Justin Timberlake teams with Spotify to reveal album track list

todayMarch 4, 2024

Courtesy Spotify

Justin Timberlake‘s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, is coming out on March 15, and he’s teamed with Spotify to reveal the track list on a billboard installed on The Reef in Los Angeles. 

If you’d rather read the track list online, you can visit a countdown page on Spotify, where you can also preorder the album. Exclusive clips from Justin will also be posted there in the coming days.

The track list confirms that *NSYNC appears on the song “Paradise.” There’s also a collaboration on the song “Liar” with Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer who’s worked with Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

Here’s the track listing in full:

“Memphis”
“F**kin’ Up the Disco”
“No Angels”
“Play”
“Technicolor”
“Drown”
“Liar” ft. Fireboy DML)
“Infinity Sex”
“Love & War”
“Sanctified” (Ft. Tobe Nwigwe)
“My Favorite Drug”
“Flame”
“Imagination”
“What Lovers Do”
“Selfish”
“Alone”
“Paradise” (ft. *NSYNC)
“Conditions”

In other Justin news, his wife Jessica Biel‘s birthday was on March 3, and on Instagram, he posted a montage of photos and videos showing her, and her and Justin through the years. “There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya [G.O.A.T.]!” he wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

