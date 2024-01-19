AD
Mike FM Music News

Justin Timberlake to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ January 27

todayJanuary 19, 2024

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Not only is Justin Timberlake going to be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 25, but two days later, he’ll be appearing on Fallon’s former show.

JT has been booked as the musical guest on the January 27 installment of Saturday Night Live, with host Dakota Johnson. It remains to be seen how many details we’ll get about Justin’s new music before that, but it’s possible that something will be released between then and now, since he’ll presumably be performing it on SNL.

Justin is a member of the SNL Five-Timers club, having hosted the show five times.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, Justin will do a free show at that city’s Orpheum Theater. Maybe he’ll share some details about the new music with the audience?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

