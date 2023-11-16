Justin Timberlake wins at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Could Justin Timberlake and *NSYNC be heading to the Oscars?

November 15 at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards — often seen as a predictor for the Academy Awards — Justin Timberlake won in the category of Song — Animated Film for co-writing the song “Better Place,” from Trolls Band Together. The group’s performance of the song in Trolls Band Together was nominated — but didn’t win — in the category of Song — Onscreen Performance (Film). Still, who knows? Perhaps we’ll get that *NSYNC reunion performance we’ve be dying for at the Oscars.

Coincidentally, the same night as the awards, *NSYNC reunited to walk the red carpet at the Trolls Band Together premiere in Hollywood.

Other winners included Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS for their song “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. The two previously won the same award for “No Time to Die,” which went on to score them the Oscar for Best Original Song. The Barbie score and the Barbie soundtrack album both won in their respective categories.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s new song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” was the winner in a new category: Best Song — Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

The shortlist of the contenders for Best Original Song at the Oscars will be announced on December 21, with Oscar nominations coming on January 23. The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on March 10.