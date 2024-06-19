AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer releases statement following singer’s DWI arrest

todayJune 19, 2024

Sag Harbor Village Police Department

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer has released a statement following the singer’s arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” said attorney Edward Burke Jr. “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Justin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons just after midnight Tuesday. According to Sag Harbor Village police, he was pulled over after he drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic.

Justin, 43, was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

He has been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village Court on July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

