Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert after the two dine out together

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Baby, are there fireworks? Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal Wednesday night, two days after the pair were spotted out to eat together in the same city.

In one fan-captured video, Trudeau can be seen in the audience singing along to “Firework,” while in another, he looks on as Katy strikes a pose onstage.

The two made headlines and sparked romance rumors on Monday after sharing a meal together at Le Violon in Montreal, as Katy’s Lifetimes tour makes its way through Canada. No word on if their relationship is anything other than platonic.

Katy is recently single, having split from fiancé Orlando Bloom after nine years together. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau separated in 2023 after 18 years together.