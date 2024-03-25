AD
National News

Juvenile dies in ‘critical’ incident in LA Sheriff’s station lobby, department says

todayMarch 25, 2024

ABC News/KABC

A juvenile died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an altercation with deputies in the lobby of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station on Sunday evening, the department said.

The juvenile, whose age and name have not been released, knocked on the door of the department’s Industry station at about 7:40 p.m. on Sunday evening, law enforcement said in an updated advisory early Monday.

“The deputies walked to the lobby door,” the department said. “At which time the juvenile lunged into the lobby and reached for the deputy’s holstered firearm and took possession of it.”

A “struggle” ensued between deputies and the armed juvenile, who was identified as a “female Hispanic juvenile,” according to the advisory.

“During the struggle, the juvenile suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the department said.

ABC News has reached out to the department for comment.

“This was not a Deputy Involved Shooting incident,” the department said in an earlier advisory.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

