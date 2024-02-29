AD
Buck Country Music News

Kacey Musgraves plots Deeper Well World Tour + drops new track

todayFebruary 29, 2024

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves has announced her headlining Deeper Well World Tour.

The trek kicks off April 28 in Dublin, Ireland, with stops in the U.K. and Europe before the stateside run begins September 4 in State College, Pennsylvania. Kacey’s final shows will take place December 6 and December 7 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Alternative/indie artists Madi Diaz, Father John Misty and Lord Huron, and Bluegrass band Nickel Creek will open on select dates.

Additionally, Kacey has dropped a new track, “Too Good to Be True,” the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Deeper Well. It arrives March 15 and can be preordered now.

General sale for the Deeper Well World Tour starts Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit Kacey’s website.

Coming up, Kacey will appear on Saturday Night Live March 2, before performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s Today on March 14 and March 15, respectively.

